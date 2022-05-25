Downton Abbey A New Era to release in Indian theatres on this date

The Downton days are back. The sequel to the television series and the first movie, Downtown Abbey: A New Era takes the story of the residents of Downton ahead as they have a new movie being filmed on their estate. Downton Abbey: A New Era will hit Indian theatres on June 3.

The film’s trailer showed that Maggie Smith’s Lady Violet has inherited a villa in the south of France from a man she knew as a young woman. The Crawley family is shocked to find out about it. Back in Downton, the family is preparing to welcome a film crew.

Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Raquel Cassidy and others reprise their roles from the series.

Written by series creator Julian Fellowes, the film has been directed by Simon Curtis. Curtis said in a statement, “I’ve been very lucky in that some of the things I’d made in television, like David Copperfield and Cranford, meant I’d had experience working with a big ensemble cast. What’s intimidating about directing Downton, (which I’m sure all the previous directors have also felt), is that there’s no such thing as an easy scene in Downton. There might be as many as four mini scenes within one bigger scene and four different clusters of conversations that all require coverage from different angles and that all takes time.”

He added, “In this film, we had the usual ensemble of actors, then added in the crew and actors for the film within the film, plus our own crew and that amounted to over 50 setups for one particular dinner scene across three days. It was a relief to get to the end of that scene.”