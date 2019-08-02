Dora and the Lost City of Gold authentically Latin: Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria has hailed her new film Dora and the Lost City of Gold as an “authentically Latin” movie.

The adventure film, directed by James Bobin, features an ensemble cast of Latin actors like Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Pena, Eva Longoria, and Danny Trejo.

Longoria said she is happy that the film puts Latin characters at the forefront and they are not there just for the sake of it.

“It is so important. It’s the reason why I wanted to do the movie. It’s authentically Latin. There’s no check the box, let’s insert Latino character here. It’s Dora, she’s Latina,” the 44-year-old actor told ExtraTV.

“Of course her parents would be Latino and then her friend Diego, he’s Latino. And they have a grandma. It’s not forced upon you. No one’s hitting you on the head with a tortilla,” she added.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is set to be released in the US on August 9.