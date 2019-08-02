Toggle Menu
Dora and the Lost City of Gold authentically Latin: Eva Longoriahttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/dora-and-the-lost-city-of-gold-authentically-latin-eva-longoria-5873691/

Dora and the Lost City of Gold authentically Latin: Eva Longoria

Dora and the Lost City of Gold, directed by James Bobin, features an ensemble cast of Latin actors like Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Pena, Eva Longoria, and Danny Trejo.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Eva Longoria said she is happy that Dora and the Lost City of Gold puts Latin characters at the forefront. (Photo: Eva Longoria/Instagram)

Eva Longoria has hailed her new film Dora and the Lost City of Gold as an “authentically Latin” movie.

The adventure film, directed by James Bobin, features an ensemble cast of Latin actors like Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Pena, Eva Longoria, and Danny Trejo.

Longoria said she is happy that the film puts Latin characters at the forefront and they are not there just for the sake of it.

“It is so important. It’s the reason why I wanted to do the movie. It’s authentically Latin. There’s no check the box, let’s insert Latino character here. It’s Dora, she’s Latina,” the 44-year-old actor told ExtraTV.

Advertising

“Of course her parents would be Latino and then her friend Diego, he’s Latino. And they have a grandma. It’s not forced upon you. No one’s hitting you on the head with a tortilla,” she added.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is set to be released in the US on August 9.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Section 375 to release on September 13
2 Nusrat Jahan enjoys holiday at beachside destination, see photos
3 Aditi Rao Hydari joins cast of Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar