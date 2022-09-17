Don’t Worry Darling cinematographer says there was no tension on set between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

Don’t Worry Darling has been in the news for mostly the wrong reasons. From Shia LaBeouf’s unceremonious exit to the alleged on-set conflict between director Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, the film has been involved in controversies for weeks, if not months. However, Matthew Libatique, the cinematographer of the film, paints a rosy picture of the set and his experience of working with director-star Olivia Wilde.

In a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind The Screen podcast, the two-time Oscar nominee claimed that the set of Don’t Worry Darling ‘was probably the most harmonious’ set he’s ever been on.

Contrary to the rumours that there was palpable tension between Wilde and Pugh, Libatique said, “Olivia built a team that believed in her and she believed in each and everybody on the set. … When I hear that there are rumors of acrimony on the set, I reject it. It wasn’t apparent at all.”

He added, “Whatever happened, it happened way after I left and started doing something else. I was never witness to anything and I didn’t feel anything. You know, you get a feeling that there might be something going on, and I didn’t feel anything.”

It is rumoured that things turned bitter between Wilde and Pugh when the director removed LaBeouf from the project and brought in her rumoured boyfriend Harry Styles, and suggested in the press that Pugh was the reason behind the switch.

Don’t Worry Darling premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 5, and opened to poor reviews. However, Libatique is batting for Wilde and said in the podcast, “She’s extremely visual and open, and likes to take many chances. She could do anything.”

Also starring Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine, the film is set to be released in theatres on September 30 in India.