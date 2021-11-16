Don’t Look Up trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence fight world’s collective ignorance about a killer comet

Netflix on Tuesday released the trailer of its upcoming film Don’t Look Up. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles, the film is a satirical take on the indifference of the general population and political leaders towards an impending doomsday.

While in the movie, the two astronomers run pillar to post to warn people about a comet which is on collision course with the earth, in actuality, the film intends to hold a mirror to the world’s apathy towards climate change.

What does one have to do to make people in power pay serious attention to an impending doomsday? It seems nothing can shake them out of their slumber. The astronomers, played by Leonardo and Jennifer, try to enlist the service of everyone from the president of the United States to morning show hosts to social media celebrities to create awareness about a killer comet. But judging by the trailer, it seems reason and science gets defeated in the face of sheer ignorance aided by a narcissistic consumer culture.

Written and directed by Adam McKay of The Big Short and Vice fame, Don’t Look Up also stars Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

The film will start streaming on Netflix from December 24.