scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Bihar polls

Don’t Look Up to star Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet among others

Adam McKay will be writing and directing Don't Look Up. The film also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Ariana Grande among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | October 15, 2020 9:20:41 am
dont look up castLeonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet join Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up. (Photo: Reuters)

The cast of director Adam McKay’s upcoming film Don’t Look Up is sure to leave you stunned as the makers have managed to pull off one of the biggest casting coups of all time.

The cast members of the film include Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley.

Lawrence and Morgan’s names had been previously announced by the makers. The new cast members were announced by Netflix via social media.

As per Deadline, the story of Don’t Look Up follows two astronomers who embark on a journey to warn people about an approaching asteroid that could potentially destroy the planet. The film is said to be a comedy.

Adam McKay will be writing and directing Don’t Look Up. McKay is best known for helming films like Anchorman, The Big Short, Vice, The Other Guys among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi, Puja Banerjee 660
8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 15: Latest News

Advertisement