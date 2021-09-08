Don’t Look Up teaser: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers out to save the planet. Watch

It can’t get better than Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett in a film. Academy award winner Adam McKay brings the powerhouses of talent for Don’t Look Up, a sci-fi drama about two low-level astronomers, who try to warn the world about a comet approaching the Earth.

The makers dropped Don’t Look Up first look teaser on Wednesday and besides the stellar cast, the upbeat background score and some funny dialogues raise hope for a quirky, smart entertainer.

The synopsis states, “Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy graduation student, and her professor Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care.”

Meryl Streep will be seen as President Orlean, while Jonah Hill plays her son and Chief of Staff, Jason. Cate Blanchett plays a news anchor.

More in Entertainment | Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty reveals she lost her boyfriend in a car accident, gets emotional about friendship with Raqesh Bapat

Besides directing it, Adam McKay has also written the film, while being one of the producers too. It stars also Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

Don’t Look Up will arrive in theatres on December 10, while it will begin streaming on Netflix from December 24.