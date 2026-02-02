Donald Trump attacks Grammys 2026, host Trevor Noah after his jokes about Epstein files and CBS News: ‘Unwatchable’

US President Donald Trump has reacted to the comments Grammys host Trevor Noah made about his government, the Epstein files, and CBS news.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 01:33 PM IST
Donald Trump and Trevor NoahDonald Trump threatens to sue the Grammys host Trevor Noah. (Photo: Reuters/Instagram/Grammys)
The 68th Grammy awards have finally come to a close and the internet definitely has a lot to talk about. Between snubs, surprises and record-breaking announcements, a lot of banter and jokes were sprinkled throughout the night. Host Trevor Noah, who delivered his last stint as the host of this musical shindig, took a couple of hits at President Donald Trump and his administration. He targeted the much-talked-about Epstein files and how they have been at the centre of Trump’s run in the highest office, and he also took jabs at CBS news which has silenced some of Trump’s critics.

The president, who is seldom known to keep his thoughts to himself, took to his Truth Social account and attacked the event and its host specifically. He said, “The Grammy Awards are the worst, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, incorrectly about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. Wrong, I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

ALSO READ:  Who is Katie Leung? Once a victim of racial attacks for romancing Harry Potter, she’s now Lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton

Trump added, “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty dollars. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT.”

The joke that Trump is referring to is when Noah mentioned Greenland, Epstein and Bill Clinton all in one breath. After Billie Eilish received the award for Song of the Year, Trevor said, “There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton. I told you, it’s my last year! What are you going to do about it?”

