Donald Trump berates female reporter; Stephen Colbert slams him for being ‘disgusting’ and ‘misogynistic’

The Late Show is heading towards its end, and host Stephen Colbert really seems to be firing on all cylinders. With the Epstein files out, everyone has been talking about US president Donald Trump’s involvement and how he is trying to sweep it under the rug. Now, during a recent press conference at the White House, Trump seemed to go after a female reporter, and Colbert made sure that he was going to slam the president for his behaviour.

During the opening monologue of The Late Show, Colbert showed a clip of Trump answering a question from a CNN reporter. The journalist asked him about the victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s actions, and Trump said, “You are the worst reporter. CNN has no ratings because of people like you. I have known you for 10 years, and I don’t think that I have ever seen you smile. You know why you’re not smiling: because you know that you’re not telling the truth. You’re a very dishonest organisation, and they should be ashamed of you.”