Donald Trump berates female reporter; Stephen Colbert slams him for being 'disgusting' and 'misogynistic'

After US president Donald Trump attacked a CNN reporter, Stephen Colbert made it a point to call him out during his show.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 5, 2026 03:43 PM IST
Donald Trump and Stephen ColbertStephen Colbert attacks Donald Trump for insulting a female reporter. (Photo: Reuters)
The Late Show is heading towards its end, and host Stephen Colbert really seems to be firing on all cylinders. With the Epstein files out, everyone has been talking about US president Donald Trump’s involvement and how he is trying to sweep it under the rug. Now, during a recent press conference at the White House, Trump seemed to go after a female reporter, and Colbert made sure that he was going to slam the president for his behaviour.

During the opening monologue of The Late Show, Colbert showed a clip of Trump answering a question from a CNN reporter. The journalist asked him about the victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s actions, and Trump said, “You are the worst reporter. CNN has no ratings because of people like you. I have known you for 10 years, and I don’t think that I have ever seen you smile. You know why you’re not smiling: because you know that you’re not telling the truth. You’re a very dishonest organisation, and they should be ashamed of you.”

ALSO READ: Stephen Colbert backs Bad Bunny for criticising ICE and performing in Spanish at Super Bowl: ‘He is an American citizen’

Stephen Colbert reacted to that and said, “Not only is that disgusting and misogynistic, but it’s also a bit of a tell. Mr President, what do you say to the accusations that you mistreat women? That girl is fugly and I hate her.” He also reacted to Vice President JD Vance calling Trump’s response ‘perceptive’ and said, “He’s got a point. No people, he’s got a point. It is perceptive for the president to recognise that when he’s in the room, women don’t smile.”

Colbert also responded to Trump asking the world to move on to something else than the Epstein files and said, “Yes sir, I think it’s time to turn the page. Unfortunately, you’re on the next page too. You’re on 5000 of the pages, right? No matter what Trump wants, it’s hard to look away from an international sex trafficking conspiracy featuring the stars of the 80s, 90s, and today.”

