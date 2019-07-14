Spider-Man: Far From Home team considered Donald Glover cameo

Donald Glover may have starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home had the film spent more time in the US than Europe, screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have revealed.

Glover appeared briefly in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming as Aaron Davis, a criminal who comic book fans will recognise as the uncle of the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man.

The writers said the idea was to have Aaron pop up before Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and his classmates go on a school trip to Europe.

Asked if there was a discussion about getting the fan favourite back for the sequel, McKenna told The Hollywood Reporter, “We definitely considered that. We definitely thought, ‘How great it would be to bring back Aaron Davis again’.

“Other considerations come in. We went down that road a little bit, then the movie really spent such little time in Queens and gets to Europe pretty quickly. Some ideas you just have to give up.”

Sommers added that they “loved” Aaron’s character and wanted him to come back but the plotline didn’t allow it.

“… But we just wanted to get out of New York and get on the trip as soon as possible. There were several things we would have loved to do in New York before he left, but we just didn’t have time,” he said.

Spider-Man: Far From Home released earlier this month.