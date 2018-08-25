Dominic Monaghan joins the cast of Star Wars Episode IX

Dominic Monaghan has been teasing his Star Wars casting for a while. Dominic Monaghan has been teasing his Star Wars casting for a while.

Dominic Monaghan, known primarily for The Lord of the Rings trilogy and ABC’s science-fiction TV show Lost, is now the member of Star Wars: Episode IX’s cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The role the actor will play in the film is not known.

Dominic Monaghan rose to global prominence due to his performance as one of the four hobbit characters, Meriadoc Brandybuck or Merry, in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films. He later played the role of Charlie Pace in epic sci-fi drama Lost.

JJ Abrams, who directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, is set to return to direct the Episode IX, and Dominic Monaghan is reuniting with the the producer and filmmaker as Abrams co-created Lost along with Jeffrey Lieber and Damon Lindelof.

Monaghan has been teasing his Star Wars casting for a while now on social media. He has been sharing quotes from the franchise and even an photoshopped image of him as sith lord. Before the announcement, he shared a Obi-Wan Kenobi quote, stating, “More powerful than you can possibly imagine,” and captioned the photo, “Seems appropos.”

Episode IX will continue the story of Rey and other protagonists after the events of The Last Jedi. It would be the end of the sequel trilogy that began with The Force Awakens. Legendary composer John Williams, who has been involved in every Star Wars film, will also return. Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams and Michelle Rejwan will produce the film.

Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billie Lourd return for the film. Billy Dee Williams will reprise the role of Lando Calrissian from the original trilogy.

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled to be released in December 2019.

