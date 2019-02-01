Dolor y Gloria trailer: Pedro Almodovar’s next brings Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz together

The trailer for Pedro Almodovar’s next Dolor y Gloria is out, and it presents a deeply poignant story of a filmmaker who reflects on the various relationships in his life through a series of reunions. The film stars Almodovar’s frequent collaborators Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz.

The trailer is accompanied by a heart-wrenching melancholic piece of music. There are no dialogues in this one and a half minute trailer. Throughout the clip, we see close up shots of character’s faces, and in true Almodovar fashion, they pierce through the camera and make a deep impact on the viewer.

The description of the trailer on YouTube reads, “Dolor y Gloria narrates a series of reunions of Salvador Mallo, a film director in his decline. Some of them physical, others remembered: his childhood in the 60s, when he emigrated with his parents to Paterna, a town in Valencia in search of prosperity, the first wish, his first adult love and in Madrid of the 80s, the pain of the rupture of this love when it was still alive and pulsating, writing as the only therapy to forget the unforgettable, the early discovery of cinema and emptiness, the immeasurable emptiness before the impossibility of continuing to roll. ‘Pain and Glory’ speaks of creation, of the difficulty of separating it from one’s life and the passions that give it meaning and hope. In the recovery of his past, Salvador finds the urgent need to narrate it, and in that need, he also finds his salvation.”

Dolor y Gloria will first release in Spanish cinemas on March 22. It is said that the film will then head to the Cannes film festival where the director has been a regular since his early days.