Dolly Parton cancels Las Vegas Residency, says she is feeling ‘swimmy-headed’ amid health recovery

Dolly Parton has called off her planned Las Vegas residency as she continues to focus on her health. The 80-year-old music legend, who had already postponed the shows once, confirmed that she is not yet ready to return to the stage, even as she continues to recover and respond well to treatment.

Dolly was originally set to perform a six-show run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December 2025. However, the dates were first pushed to September 2026 due to what she described as “health challenges.” She has now confirmed that she will not be able to go ahead with the shows as scheduled.

Dolly’s message to her fans

In a video shared on Instagram, Parton reassured fans that her condition is improving, even as she takes more time to recover. “Well hey there, it’s Dolly, and I am here to give you an update on a few things going on in my life. First, it’s concerning my health, and I have some good news and a little bad news. But the good news is, I’m responding really well to meds and treatments, and I’m improving everyday,” she said.

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“Now, the bad news is, it’s gonna take me a little while before I’m up to stage-performance level, because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy headed, as my grandma used to say.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Explaining why performing right now isn’t possible, she added, “And of course, I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on five-inch heels. And you know that I’m going to be wearing them. Not to mention, all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair, my big… uh, personality. Lord, those — that would make anybody swimmy headed.”

Despite stepping back from live performances for now, Parton remains active. She shared that she continues to record music, shoot videos, spend time at her Dollywood theme park, and work on a Broadway musical. She is also preparing to open a museum and a hotel in Nashville later this year.

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“I’ve still got some healing to do, but I am on my way!” she said, while also apologising to fans. “I am truly sorry that I’m going to miss all of you that had tickets to see me in Las Vegas. Well, you get on to Vegas, and you have a big time… And I’ll see you somewhere down the line.”

In the caption of her post, she thanked fans for their continued support, writing that she appreciates everyone “standing by me and showing me so much love and support over the past year.”

Dolly Parton had earlier postponed the show

Parton, who has been dealing with health concerns including kidney stones, had earlier postponed the residency to focus on treatment. In her October 2025 post, she had revealed that year has been particularly difficult, especially following the illness and passing of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean.

“As I mentioned back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should have been taken care of,” she said, adding that doctors later advised her to address multiple health issues.

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About Dolly Parton

A 10-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Parton remains one of country music’s most enduring stars, known for classics like Jolene, 9 to 5, I Will Always Love You and Coat of Many Colors. Her Las Vegas residency would have marked her return to the Strip for the first time since the 1990s, when she performed alongside longtime collaborator Kenny Rogers.