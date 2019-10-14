Dolittle trailer: Robert Downey Jr returns as an animal-talking voyager

The trailer for Robert Downey Jr’s first project after his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees go-on an epic journey with very unlikely companions – animals.

Dolittle reimagines “The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle” by Hugh Lofting. This newest take on the story, unlike Eddy Murphy’s Dr. Dolittle, seems closer to the narrative found in the book than any before it. From the looks of it, the world of Dolittle is grand and steeped in fantasy.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into Downey Jr’s latest character. The Iron Man actor can be seen chatting with animals at different points in his journey in an English accent. Even though he talks to parrots, polar bears, and gorillas, this character seems reminiscent of his portrayal of Sherlock.

Details of the film’s overall plot are not yet known but from everything that the trailer shows, it promises to be a memorable film from a much-beloved actor.

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, and Harry Collett in acting roles. In addition to this, the film also features voice acting from recognisable names such as John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Selena Gomez, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, and Downey Jr’s MCU co-star Tom Holland.

The film is slated to release on January 17 2020.