Thursday, May 12, 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness box office: Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer pockets Rs 3878 crore worldwide, nears Rs 100 crore in India

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has once again proven the potency of the Marvel brand. It is ruling the global box office with a $500 million haul.

May 12, 2022 10:50:22 am
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has crossed the $500 million mark (Rs 3878 crore ) at the global box office, even as it nears the Rs 100 crore mark in India. The Sam Raimi directorial, which brings back Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, has once again proven the potency of the Marvel brand.

The film might not have managed returns to rival Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it is still the biggest film of the year so far at the box office.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had begun its theatrical journey with a $450 million worldwide opening and in India Rs 79.50 crore. In its domestic market, it scored a $185 million over the three-day opening weekend, which is the 11th biggest haul in the region.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie review: Really a multiverse of muchness, not amounting to much

Also starring Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams, the film has the titular superhero facing a threat to the multiverse.

The film also features cameos from John Krasinski, Patrick Stewart, Haley Atwell, Charlize Theron, Lashana Lynch, among others.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a mixed review. She wrote, “You may go universe to universe, forwards and backwards, to the 838th version of Doctor Strange or the 613th one (the two specifically identified here), one thing remains constant. Everywhere you go, Marvel will follow you. It may be the Multiverse of Madness (which it is), but it is above all the Multiverse of Marvel. Space continuum will only take you from one character to another, as many as you can cram into two hours of movie time.”

