Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness crosses Rs 100 crore mark in India, tops $550 million worldwide

Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer MCU movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has entered the Rs 100 crore club in its second week at the India box office. The film’s collections, as per Box Office India, now stand at Rs 106 crore.

As of now, it does not look like Multiverse of Madness’s fortunes are being affected by new releases such as Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Also starring Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams, director Sam Raimi’s film pits the titular superhero against a threat to the multiverse.

In terms of global collections, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has amassed $552.05 million (Rs 4277 crore) thus far. In its domestic market, North America, the film has grossed $230.85 million.

The film had begun its theatrical journey with a $450 million worldwide weekend opening and in India it had grossed Rs 79.50 crore over the first three days.

The film also features cameos from John Krasinski, Patrick Stewart, Haley Atwell, Charlize Theron, Lashana Lynch, among others.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a mixed review. She wrote, “You may go universe to universe, forwards and backwards, to the 838th version of Doctor Strange or the 613th one (the two specifically identified here), one thing remains constant. Everywhere you go, Marvel will follow you. It may be the Multiverse of Madness (which it is), but it is above all the Multiverse of Marvel. Space continuum will only take you from one character to another, as many as you can cram into two hours of movie time.”