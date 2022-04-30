Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness BTS featurette reveals multiple versions of Wanda. Watch video

A new featurette from the upcoming MCU movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all about Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who will nowbe seen as Scarlet Witch. Wanda and Strange ostensibly team up in the movie, judging by the trailer, but there are also hints of a cold relationship and a few shots suggest the two most powerful practitioners of magic in MCU may even come to blows.

The Multiverse of Madness continues the story of Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Master of Mystic Arts as he and his allies deal with a threat plaguing the MCU multiverse. The Sam Raimi directorial has characters travelling into different universes to deal with the said threat. Due to the multiverse now being a reality in MCU, there will be loads of surprises in the movie.

We will get to see many Marvel characters, both old and new, and also newer versions of old characters, if rumours are to be believed. We know for certain that Sir Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier or Professor X from the X-Men movies is here as we got a glimpse of the back of his head and hear his voice in one of the trailers.

Multiple versions of Doctor Strange are already confirmed. Now, thanks to the new featurette, we know there will be multiple versions of Wanda too. The video also reveals that Wanda’s character arc will continue from WandaVision.

Sam Raimi says, “We wanted to satisfy WandaVision fans and take them to the next level with a character they love. In the multiverse, there are alternate versions of every character. It gives the characters a unique opportunity to meet themselves. To recognize qualities that they may have been blind to.”

Raimi was earlier asked by Fandango as to who would win between Wanda and Strange. He said, “Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character?”

He added that the magical powers of Wanda, who really is the Scarlet Witch now, exceed any other’s but “Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj. If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves… there could be a Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.”

Also starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and Michael Stuhlbarg, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit the theatres on May 6.