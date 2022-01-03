More than 2 versions of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, merch reveals first look at Benedict Cumberbatch’s Defender Strange

Newly surfaced merchandise for the upcoming MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has revealed the first look at Defender Strange, a variant of the Sorcerer Supreme. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, related merch has sometimes spoiled looks of characters and even plot points of the movies beforehand.

And thanks to this piece of merch, we know there are going to be more than two, at least three, versions of Strange in the movie. The trailer already confirmed that we will see Strange Supreme, the evil version of Doctor Strange that we saw in that What If…? episode.

Also Read | Doctor Strange 2 trailer: Two Benedict Cumberbatchs and Wanda in full Scarlet Witch glory in this dark foray into the Multiverse

Defender Strange looks distinct both in terms of costume and overall look.

Also joining Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ​would be Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who also may have an interest in the multiverse.

Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, will reprise the roles of Wong, Christine Palmer, and Karl Mordo, respectively. Xochitl Gomez joins the MCU as America Chavez.

As the name describes, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we will see the multiverse going haywire. The film picks up directly after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Sorcerer Supreme had mistakenly ripped open the multiverse while performing a ritual at Tom Holland’s Spider-Man’s behest. Spidey wanted everybody in the universe to forget his real identity. However, due to Peter Parker’s interference, the spell went wrong and it appears Multiverse of Madness addresses that fallout.

While Scott Derrickson had signed on to return as director from the original film, he had creative differences with Marvel, and Sam Raimi, the man behind the uber-successful Spider-Man trilogy (starring Tobey Maguire), was recruited