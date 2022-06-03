scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 22

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film released theatrically last month.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
June 3, 2022 5:12:53 pm
Doctor Strange 2Doctor Strange 2 stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role. (Photo: DisneyPlusHS/Twitter)

Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 22.

In an Instagram post on Thursday night, the streaming service said the film will be available on its platform in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

“Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness streams from June 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English,” the post read.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie is a sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, which introduced Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The movie follows Doctor Strange as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in the 2021 hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home — which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central MCU timeline.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film released theatrically last month.

