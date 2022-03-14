Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness producer on Charles Xavier and Iron Man rumours: ‘Are you sure…?’

Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next big Marvel movie and only the second cinematic entry in MCU to explore the multiverse. In this film, the concept will have less than ideal effects as the title implies. Benedict Cumberbatch returns to don the role of the superhero.

It also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and continues her story after the Marvel series WandaVision. Her return was set up by the post-credit scene of WandaVision’s ninth and final episode, in which she was able to project her astral form like Doctor Strange.

We know for sure that Cumberbatch will also star in the role of Strange Supreme, the evil version of the superhero we saw in What If…?. While Scott Derrickson had signed on to return as director from the original film, he had creative differences with Marvel, and Raimi, behind the uber-successful Spider-Man trilogy (starring Tobey Maguire) was recruited.

The film is expected to introduce several new Marvel characters and even bring back a few old ones.

In the recent trailer of the movie, we could definitely hear Patrick Stewart’s Professor X. Now the producer of the movie has given an enigmatic explanation of the scene. While speaking to Empire, Richie Palmer said, “I’ll quote the first X-Men movie and say, ‘Are you sure you saw what you saw?’ There are infinite versions of these characters, and just because you may have heard something familiar doesn’t mean it’s someone you have seen before.”

Theories are circulating on social media and fans are sharing blurry images of dubious origin that purport to show the big reveals that are intended for the movie itself, and not a promo. For instance, a blurry and low resolution image doing rounds on social media apparently showed Tom Cruise in a motion-capture suit. The assumption was that he is essaying an alternate reality version of Tony Stark in Doctor Strange 2.

Talking about the rumour, Palmer said, “I would love to see Tony again, but some rumours are just rumours. I will say that I love the Illuminati. But if we ever introduce the Illuminati in the future, it might be more MCU-driven and have some more ties to our characters in the MCU, versus just replicating what’s in the comics.”

This would not be the first time a producer or somebody else associated with the movie denies a rumour and it turns out to be true. Prior to Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release Andrew Garfield lied about his presence in the movie many times, only to reprise the role of Spidey in the movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit the theatres on May 6.