Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Eagle-eyed fan spots another terrifying threat in new poster

As Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness edges closer to its release date, Marvel fans are hunting for hints and formulating theories about the film, and whether special villains from the comics would feature in it.

Recently, a fan seemed to have identified a new threat in the form of the powerful Elder God Chthon. The fan took to social media and pointed out the face of Chthon, resembling his comic-book character hidden in a shard of mirror, in one corner of the Multiverse Of Madness poster. The fan wrote, “I’ve been on Chthon hype ever since they introduced Darkhold. Imagine the writer of Darkhold not showing up when you’re using his book!”

I’ve been on Chthon hype ever since they introduced Darkhold. Imagine the writer of Darkhold not showing up when you’re using his book! 🙇🏻‍♂️#DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/O8RrjY6PrO — ۞ Thoshal | ☾ (@ThoshalKArts) February 19, 2022

It hasn’t been confirmed that it is indeed the Elder God, however, it has been proved that he does have a link to the MCU. In the comics, Chthon is the force behind the collection of nefarious magic known as the Darkhold, which was introduced in the Disney+ series WandaVision and was later seen in Scarlet Witch’s possession. The new poster also teases Captain Carter from Marvel’s What If.

Meanwhile, theories about the Doctor Strange sequel continue to brew, as fans are sure that Doctor Strange Supreme will appear, who was a variant from What If. There have been various reports of Wolverine, Deadpool and a variant of Iron Man appearing.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and her story begins after the Marvel series WandaVision.