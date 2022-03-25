Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ new clip: Fans spot ‘Iron Man’ again, sacrifice of Sorcerer Supreme teased

A new TV spot from the upcoming MCU movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out. Titled ‘Sacrifice’, it teases the after-effects of the chaos that Benedict Cumberbatch’s superhero has inadvertently caused in the multiverse.

Although clocking in at just 30 seconds, we also see lots of new footage, including a glimpse of Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a superhero with the ability to travel through dimensions, an ability that will flummox Strange and fellow master of mystic arts Wong (Benedict Wong), as it is their job to protect the universe.

There is also a lot more Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), the wizard who got disillusioned with Strange after he used the Time Stone. He will clearly be one of the villains, but Strange will also have to contend with himself, or rather another version of himself, the evil one we saw in What If…?. We know at least one more version of the superhero called Defender Strange. These two belong to some other universe and have found themselves in Earth-616 due to Strange’s ritual in Spider-Man: No Way Home. There is a zombie Strange too, but that may just be a vision (or not).

Apart from different versions of Strange, the film also marks the entry of Charles Xavier or Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart) in MCU, though his role here will be quite different. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda is also there, though she would have her own motives to help Strange in his predicament. We also see the mysterious creature that appears to be alive with light and attacks Wanda, who many think may be Superior Iron Man played by Tom Cruise.

While Scott Derrickson had signed on to return as director from the original film, he had creative differences with Marvel, and Sam Raimi, behind the uber-successful Spider-Man trilogy (starring Tobey Maguire) was recruited.

To accommodate all that, the movie will reportedly run for 148 minutes, as per Brazilian ticketing website Ingresso, making it one of the biggest MCU movies to date. Only Avengers: Infinity War, Eternals, and Avengers: Endgame are longer.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit the theatres on May 6.