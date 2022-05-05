Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theatres this Friday. The film is set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Marvel series WandaVision. After Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, opened the portal to the multiverse in the Tom Holland film, various versions of existing characters have stepped into the main universe and have created chaos.

As per the trailer, Strange enlists the help of Wanda, played by Elizabeth Olsen, to sort out the mess. At the end of the Marvel series, Wanda turned into Scarlet Witch and has become one of the most powerful characters of the Marvel universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi, who is known for bringing back the superhero movie culture with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. Tobey Maguire recently reprised his character in Spider-Man: No Way Home, after the doors of the multiverse were opened by Doctor Strange. In a recent chat with AP, Sam said, “I was really trying to make a Marvel movie, first and foremost. I guess everyone does things their own way, without trying to specifically make it something other than what it was. I was really just trying to follow the characters from the previous Marvel movies and storylines from Wandavision had led into and where all the Avengers movies had led into. But also try to open up the multiverse as Marvel had requested of writer Michael Waldron for future adventures.”

The first reactions to Doctor Strange 2 described it as a ‘horror movie’. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff wrote, “MARVEL MADE A HORROR MOVIE! It’s weird, scary and earns the title Multiverse of Madness. If you were at all concerned this movie wouldn’t feel Sam Raimi enough, fear not! I can’t imagine a more Sam Raimi MCU film. My genre loving heart is bursting right now.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis wrote, “By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo.”