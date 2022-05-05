Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theatres this Friday. The film is set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Marvel series WandaVision. After Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, opened the portal to the multiverse in the Tom Holland film, various versions of existing characters have stepped into the main universe and have created chaos.
As per the trailer, Strange enlists the help of Wanda, played by Elizabeth Olsen, to sort out the mess. At the end of the Marvel series, Wanda turned into Scarlet Witch and has become one of the most powerful characters of the Marvel universe.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi, who is known for bringing back the superhero movie culture with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. Tobey Maguire recently reprised his character in Spider-Man: No Way Home, after the doors of the multiverse were opened by Doctor Strange. In a recent chat with AP, Sam said, “I was really trying to make a Marvel movie, first and foremost. I guess everyone does things their own way, without trying to specifically make it something other than what it was. I was really just trying to follow the characters from the previous Marvel movies and storylines from Wandavision had led into and where all the Avengers movies had led into. But also try to open up the multiverse as Marvel had requested of writer Michael Waldron for future adventures.”
The first reactions to Doctor Strange 2 described it as a ‘horror movie’. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff wrote, “MARVEL MADE A HORROR MOVIE! It’s weird, scary and earns the title Multiverse of Madness. If you were at all concerned this movie wouldn’t feel Sam Raimi enough, fear not! I can’t imagine a more Sam Raimi MCU film. My genre loving heart is bursting right now.”
Fandango’s Erik Davis wrote, “By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo.”
Another wild fan theory suggests that Doctor Strange could actually be a Skrull. One Reddit user referred to the latest comic where Dr. Strange loses his magic and travels to a Skrull planet to forge a new time stone. Other fans felt that the Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home was somewhat odd.
Talking about the moviemaking process of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, director Sam Raimi told AP, “Every part of this moviemaking process has been great, but every part of the process went on too long and became a little too intense. I love the writing but the writing never stopped. Michael (Waldron) was writing the script all throughout the production. And the shoot was great but then we had to do reshoots. Also because of COVID, things got stretched out.” Read more
A fan theory suggests that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will be the main antagonist of the film. It can’t be ruled out, as Wanda Maximoff has shown her affinity for the dark side, from the Age Of Ultron days to holding an entire town captive in WandaVision as she was unable to cope with her grief of losing Vision (Paul Bettany). She knows she has made plenty of mistakes and has always managed to find her way back—but after WandaVision, we’re not entirely sure. However, it’s also possible that the ‘real’ Wanda has been imprisoned in an alternate dimension prison.
After its world premiere in Los Angeles, BuzzFeed’s Nora Dominick called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ‘a ride from start to finish’. She added, “A little rushed in some spots, but it has the iconic Sam Raimi wild vibe. No surprise, but Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch is a force and she surprises at every turn as she builds upon everything she’s done in the MCU so far.”