Leaked Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness mid and post credit scenes introduce new characters, MCU’s future

Weeks before the release of Marvel’s next big film – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, MCU fans have managed to dig out the mid and post credit scenes in the superhero franchise, that’s touted to change the course of Marvel’s Phase 4.

The leak claims that new characters will appear in the clips and establish what lies ahead in the future Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Twitter handle of fan account ‘Movie News Plus’ posted a long note describing the mid and post credit scenes. Consider this a spoiler alert of you don’t want to know the details.

According to the fan page, the mid credits will show Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange having a nightmare after what transpires in the Multiverse of Madness. He’s training an apprentice in the New York City, which is ruined. Also accompanying him are a dead Wong and Dormammu’s sister Umar. The sequence also teases us with Kang the Conqueror, who’ll be the next big villain in the new MCU phase.

As Strange wakes up, he hears Clea crying for help. Clea is apparently his love interest in the comics, and is expected to be played by Charlize Theron.

The leaked information also tells us something about the post credit of the movie. It reveals Deadpool taking a round of the Illuminati facility with his squad, including Cable, Domino and his girlfriend Vanessa following the events of Multiverse of Madness. In his signature banter breaking the fourth wall, Deadpool talks about Sir Patrick Stewart dying for the third time as Professor X after X-Men: The Last Stand and Logan.

Ever since Marvel dropped the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have been speculating about Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool officially entering the MCU. But Ryan had recently refuted the reports. In a recent chat with Variety, he said, “I’m really not in the movie”. Fans, however, believe that he is trying to keep the news under wraps.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted a variant of Iron Man in the trailer, being convinced that this was Superior Iron Man from the comics. Theories have been building up about Tom Cruise playing a new Tony Stark. Though Marvel writer and Superior Iron Man co-creator Tom Taylor clarified that he didn’t have ‘inside information’ on what the studios was doing with the character, he explained that this seemed to be Tony Stark’s Endo-Sym armor, which has a red and orange glow when this version of Tony is angry.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will bring back actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. It also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and her story begins after the Marvel series WandaVision.

The much-awaited movie will hit the theatres on May 6.