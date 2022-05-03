Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness first reactions tease ‘huge surprises’, call it MCU’s first horror movie

The first reactions to Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have arrived online immediately following its world premiere in Los Angeles. The film has massive expectations to live up to, especially since it follows the record-breaking blockbuster success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Star Benedict Cumberbatch had teased in an earlier interview that Doctor Strange 2 has the potential to be as big as No Way Home, considering the massive scope of the film. Critics praised Sam Raimi’s direction, and highlighted the film’s horror. Although some found fault with the disjointed nature and gratuitous fan service.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff was declared by many as the MVP of the movie, and her emotional journey left several critics impressed. Doctor Strange 2 has a narrative through line with the Disney+ show WandaVision, which debuted last year.

io9’s Germain Lussier wrote, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the weirdest, grossest Marvel movie yet. It’s wildly disjointed, partially on purpose, so it doesn’t always work but the horror, and especially Wanda, work incredibly well. Plus wow. What huge surprises.”

BuzzFeed’s Nora Dominick called the film ‘a ride from start to finish’. She added, “A little rushed in some spots, but it has the iconic Sam Raimi wild vibe. No surprise, but Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch is a force and she surprises at every turn as she builds upon everything she’s done in the MCU so far.”

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff wrote, “MARVEL MADE A HORROR MOVIE! It’s weird, scary and earns the title Multiverse of Madness. If you were at all concerned this movie wouldn’t feel Sam Raimi enough, fear not! I can’t imagine a more Sam Raimi MCU film. My genre loving heart is bursting right now.”

This #DoctorStrange film also has a VERY high pizza score – probably the highest of any MCU movie to date. Solid pizza moments in this picture. I’m giving it 5 pizzas 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 pic.twitter.com/kSaVLxXh3J — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange is totally madcap and insane. It’s 100% a Sam Raimi movie (which is very much appreciated), easily the scariest MCU entry thus far. Go in knowing as little as possible. Your journey to the multiverse will be much more enjoyable. 🌀 pic.twitter.com/YgbMhi1k3e — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 3, 2022

Welp! Marvel fans finally got their horror movie. #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness is a dark & wildly imaginative creation from the twisted and brilliant mind of Sam Raimi. Dug the hell out of it. Study up on your comic book knowledge…Superhero fans will lose their faces! pic.twitter.com/TkwwInCz4W — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange is filled with hugely entertaining sequences, character-driven heft & kaleidoscopic, trippy visuals. Xochitl Gomez is a scene stealer. Elizabeth Olsen owns. Benedict Cumberbatch, superb. Doubles as a good entry point for Beginners Horror. Has Raimi signature. pic.twitter.com/0S6tF9dP9h — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 3, 2022

Fangado’s Erik Davis wrote, “By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo.”

Also starring Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Stuhlbarg, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will open in theatres on May 6. The film is set to draw big audiences even in India, where it has made over Rs 20 crore in advance bookings alone.