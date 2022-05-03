scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness first reactions tease ‘huge surprises’, call it MCU’s first horror movie

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2022 11:34:57 am
benedict cumberbatchBenedict Cumberbatch's latest Doctor Strange film will release on May 6.

The first reactions to Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have arrived online immediately following its world premiere in Los Angeles. The film has massive expectations to live up to, especially since it follows the record-breaking blockbuster success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Star Benedict Cumberbatch had teased in an earlier interview that Doctor Strange 2 has the potential to be as big as No Way Home, considering the massive scope of the film. Critics praised Sam Raimi’s direction, and highlighted the film’s horror. Although some found fault with the disjointed nature and gratuitous fan service.

Also read |Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: What is Illuminati? Marvel’s secret society explained

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff was declared by many as the MVP of the movie, and her emotional journey left several critics impressed. Doctor Strange 2 has a narrative through line with the Disney+ show WandaVision, which debuted last year.

io9’s Germain Lussier wrote, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the weirdest, grossest Marvel movie yet. It’s wildly disjointed, partially on purpose, so it doesn’t always work but the horror, and especially Wanda, work incredibly well. Plus wow. What huge surprises.”

BuzzFeed’s Nora Dominick called the film ‘a ride from start to finish’. She added, “A little rushed in some spots, but it has the iconic Sam Raimi wild vibe. No surprise, but Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch is a force and she surprises at every turn as she builds upon everything she’s done in the MCU so far.”

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff wrote, “MARVEL MADE A HORROR MOVIE! It’s weird, scary and earns the title Multiverse of Madness. If you were at all concerned this movie wouldn’t feel Sam Raimi enough, fear not! I can’t imagine a more Sam Raimi MCU film. My genre loving heart is bursting right now.”

 

 

 

 

Fangado’s Erik Davis wrote, “By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo.”

Also starring Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Stuhlbarg, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will open in theatres on May 6. The film is set to draw big audiences even in India, where it has made over Rs 20 crore in advance bookings alone.

