Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earns Rs 10 crore via ticket sales in India?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release in Indian theatres on May 6, and even before the film’s release, it has apparently earned Rs 10 crore in the domestic market via ticket sales. In a unique move, the film’s advance booking started a month before its release and with almost 10 days left for its release, the film is already minting money at the box office, as per the studio.

In India, the film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Previously, Spider-Man: No Way Home earned over Rs 218 crore in the Indian market, as per Bollywood Hungama. Avengers Endgame made over Rs 370 crore, and Avengers Infinity War earned over Rs 220 crore in India.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, said in a statement, “Marvel films have always created magic at the Indian box office and a month advance opening has been a very strategic move from the studio. There has been a massive response on the advance booking and with the increasing demand from the fans, we are expecting all the shows across India to go houseful very soon.”

Devang Sampat, CEO Cinepolis, said, “Marvel movies enjoy a great fan following in India and this movie has also seen a tremendous response.”

Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer at INOX Leisure, added, “Metro cities have always had Marvel fanatics. With Doctor Strange, what surprises us is that we have got a phenomenal response from Tier 2 markets as well.”

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness take place after Spider-Man: No Way Home where Strange opened the portal to the multi-verse. The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.