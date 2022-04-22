Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi teases transformation of Benedict Cumberbatch’s superhero: ‘He starts very self-assured but…’

It is not clear if Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness can outdo Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it does have all the required ingredients. Like No Way Home, it deals with the multiverse and includes multiple characters, characters from other universes and if reports are to be believed, different versions of familiar characters.

In the film, Benedict Cumberbatch’s superhero deals with the impact of the failed ritual that made the crossover between three Spideys possible. Now, multiple threats are plaguing not just the universe, but the entire multiverse, and some of those threat look depressingly similar to Strange himself.

Raimi, who returns to superhero movies after his Spider-Man trilogy in 2000s, has described what changes Strange will go through through the course of the movie.

He told reporters in Berlin press tour that Strange has “grown a bit” in Avengers movies (Infinity War and Endgame) and that at the beginning of the film “he starts as a very self-assured — perhaps too much so — person who feels he’s the one that’s best in control of all the decisions.”

He added that for Strange it is “safest” that way that he has the most faith in himself and “not so much in other people.”

“And I think in this picture, this little chapter in his life, he learns to let go a little bit. That it’s not all about him [and] that he can trust others,” explained Raimi.

Raimi, who is also known for the Evil Dead franchise, was widely praised for his Spider-Man movies, which are widely credited for revolutionising the superhero genre. Thus, the excitement regarding the movie is particularly high.

Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie releases on May 6.