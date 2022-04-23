Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness banned in Saudi Arabia: reports

Marvel’s much-awaited Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been banned in Saudi Arabia as per The Hollywood Reporter. According to the publication’s sources, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has a LGBTQ character America Chavez, who is gay in the comics. And, since homosexuality is banned in the Middle East countries, the film didn’t get the approval of the censor board.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney+ series WandaVision. It has Cumberbatch’s wizard confronting his dark side. It is also expected to introduce several new Marvel characters and even bring back a few old ones. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, popular for helming the original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.

The Hollywood Reporter also noted that the film’s advance booking is no longer available in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. But they are available in the United Arab Emirates, hinting that the film will release there. Earlier, West Side Story and Eternals were also stopped from screening in the theaters in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 6. Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams also star in the film.