Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme fights Scarlett Witch as Professor X debuts in MCU

A full trailer for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is here. An accompanying poster of the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer was also released. The Multiverse of Madness is the second film in the MCU that explores the concept of multiverse — a real-world theory that our universe is just one among many universes, all of whom collectively form the multiverse.

But while the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home was an exciting plot twist that helped the hero of that story, Tom Holland’s web-slinger, meet other Spideys from parallel universes, and set up a finale with the bad guys; things are messier in Doctor Strange 2.

The latest trailer promises that in the movie, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme is under attack from all sides. The real impact of the spell he attempted in No Way Home is being felt here, as several monstrous beings invade the MCU.

We know Mordo was going to be a problem for Doctor Strange after he left in a huff in the first movie. And indeed, he has arrested the wizard using what looks like Ultron Sentries from Avengers: Age of Ultron. There are shots of Lovecraftian entities that have escaped their hellish dimension and entered MCU.

Oh, and the evil version of Strange is very much present. We should see more of Strange variants, and probably some of whom may decide to help him. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda is here to help Strange, but she also does not look too friendly this time.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme looks alone, but he may get unlikely allies.

We hear a voice, and we are almost sure it is Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, who we saw in X-Men movies. There have been rumours and reports suggesting that previously Fox-owned characters like X-Men may debut in MCU with the Multiverse of Madness. If the leaks are true, we may even see Tom Cruise as Iron Man.

Multiverse of Madness is being directed by Sam Raimi, the man behind the Evil Dead franchise and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man films. He is a man who can be trusted to handle a mind-bending project like this. While Scott Derrickson, the first movie’s director, had signed on to return as director from the original film, he had creative differences with Marvel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 6, 2022.