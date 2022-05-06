Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Strange, Wanda, Charles Xavier, Superior Iron Man and other confirmed and rumoured characters

If Spider-Man: No Way Home marked MCU’s big-screen introduction to the multiverse, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the first time we are going to see the full ramifications of the concept.

The Sam Raimi directorial, which brings back Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, is a crossover of sorts, with multiple characters returning and it also features new characters and even different versions of older characters.

In a nutshell, it promises to be an extravaganza that Marvel Studios desperately needs if it didn’t wish to disappoint fans after the emotional highs that Spider-Man: No Way Home gave them. For instance, expect to see loads of surprises — well, apart from the ones trailers have already spoiled.

Here are all the confirmed characters and those rumoured to appear:

Doctor Strange

By Doctor Strange I mean not just the Strange we know from the Infinity Saga, but also his variants who have arrived from other universes, for good or ill. This includes: Defender Strange (who appears to be an ally), Sinister Strange (who will be anything but an ally), Zombie Strange (we don’t know who or what he is allied to except perhaps innards of every living being), Strange Supreme (the evil being we saw in What If…?), and possibly others.

Wanda Maximoff

Elizabeth Olsen reprises the role after WandaVision, and her less-than-ideal state of mind is heavily alluded to in the trailers. We see Strange asking her for her help in one of the promos, but she is also displaying hostility in several of the shots. If she turns out to be the film’s Big Bad, I will not be surprised.

Wong

Benedict Wong returns as Strange’s friend and fellow practitioner of mystic arts. He is also the current Sorcerer Supreme, since Strange was away for half a decade after being snapped out of existence by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Karl Mordo

Chiwetel Ejiofor returns as Strange’s friend-turned-foe Mordo. Or does he? The Mordo we see in the promos may not be the Mordo we know, but a variant of him. In comics, Mordo, called Baron Mordo, is one of Strange’s arch-enemies and knows dark magical arts like ability to summon demons. We don’t yet know if Mordo is a bad guy in the Multiverse of Madness or just a wayward wizard who believes he is doing the right thing.

America Chavez

America Chavez

Xochitl Gomez essays America Chavez, a teenage superhero who can travel between different dimensions on a whim, by punching open doorways, which should greatly concern Strange and others who deem themselves the protectors of MCU’s main reality. She finds herself on Earth-616 (the prime Marvel reality) and appears to be running from something or somebody. Wanda? Sinister Strange? We don’t know for sure. But Chavez’s entry in MCU is certainly exciting.

Dr Christine Palmer

Rachel McAdams reprises Strange’s former lover and fellow surgeon Palmer. Strange chose to ditch her to protect the reality from threats and she can be seen marrying somebody and Strange is in attendance. Perhaps he reassessed his decision? She also appears to be with Strange and Chavez as they travel through different universes.

Charles Xavier or Professor X

This is something we know for sure, unlike the next entry. Patrick Stewart is returning as Charles Xavier from the X-Men movies. He may not be the same character, but that is certainly Xavier. He can be seen at the head of the Illuminati, Marvel’s version of the secret society that is often associated with conspiracy theories in the real-world, who is judging Strange’s actions.

Superior Iron Man or Iron Man

There is a mysterious character in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailers that travels extremely quickly like a beam of light and seems to be facing off against Wanda. Many suspect this is none other than Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man. Superior Iron Man in comics is basically an evil version of the Iron Man we know. Blurry images purporting to show Cruise on set have been circulating social media sites for months. We will have to wait and see if there is any truth to those. If it is indeed true, this will be a nice nod to the Tony Stark casting that already happened. Cruise was approached to play Stark before Robert Downey Jr, and he said no.