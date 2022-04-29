Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness new TV spot spoils Captain Carter and the Illuminati. Watch

New TV spots from the upcoming MCU movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, are spoiling several things about the film. It may be worth avoiding social media sites and perhaps the entire internet until the movie arrives.

If you wish to know as much as possible about the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer’s plot, though, read on.

The release of Sam Raimi directorial is days away, and now Marvel Studios is firing on all cylinders in its marketing and promotion. One of the recent TV spots has confirmed the presence of Hailey Atwell’s Captain Carter and also the Illuminati, the mythical secret society’s Marvel Comics.

While Atwell played the role of Peggy Carter in the main timeline of MCU, but one of the episodes of the alternate reality animated series What If…? considered the scenario in which Peggy Carter was injected with the Super Soldier serum and became the First Avenger — Captain Carter — instead of Steve Rogers.

Since the Multiverse of Madness, as the title suggests, deals with MCU’s multiverse, she clearly arrived from some other reality, perhaps the one we saw in What If…?. The brief shot featuring Carter has her facing off against Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda or Scarlet Witch. Carter’s presence was also spoiled in one of the posters of the movie, in which a shard of her broken shield could be seen.

The same TV spot has also confirmed that Strange will have to stand trial before the Illuminati. And at the head of the jury is Patrick Stewart, reprising the role of Charles Xavier or Professor X from X-Men movies, or some other version of the character.

Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez can also be seen, and so can that mysterious being alive with light that many MCU fans believe is Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man or an alternate reality Tony Stark.

One thing is clear. The film will feature loads of surprises and everything we have seen is just the tip of the iceberg.

Also starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and Michael Stuhlbarg, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit the theatres on May 6.