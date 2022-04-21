Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness clip reveals new footage, teases a titanic duel between Strange and Wanda

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Master of the Mystic Arts gathers fellow wizard allies and others to take on the threats plaguing the multiverse. Among them is Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who many MCU fans think will end up as the main villain of the film.

In the latest promo video for director Sam Raimi’s film, we see signs of hostility between her and Steven Strange. At one point, she tells him, “Try not to break the multiverse, Steven.” Later, she is seen trapped in the mirror dimension and shards of glass. This may be Mordo’s handiwork.

All these signs suggest that things will not go smoothly between Strange and Wanda Maximoff at first.

If the show WandaVision proved one thing, all is not well with Wanda’s mental health and thanks to her immense powers (which involve creating life from nothing), she is capable of harming the very fabric of the multiverse. Agatha Harkness, one of WandaVision’s villains, even called her more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme (who, incidentally, is Wong right now).

The promo also shows new footage of Strange, Wanda, Wong, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), among others. We are also shown the battle against the sea-monster Gargantos from a new perspective. Strange drops a bus onto the top of cephalopod creature and Wong takes on the monster as well.

The Multiverse of Madness, like Spider-Man: No Way Home, deals with the multiverse and thus brings together multiple characters, and multiple versions of familiar characters if rumours and theories are to be believed.

While Scott Derrickson had signed on to return as the director, he had creative differences with Marvel, and Raimi, the man behind the uber-successful Spider-Man trilogy (starring Tobey Maguire) was recruited. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit the theatres on May 6.