Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness box office collection Day 3: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel film scores $450 million worldwide in 1st weekend, nears Rs 100 crore in India

The latest MCU film, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, almost got past the Rs 100 crore mark on just the third day at the Indian box office. Whatever your opinion of the movie, it is conjuring huge returns for Marvel Studios and Disney.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, it grossed Rs 97 crore over its opening weekend, which he said is the fifth highest in the international markets. “#DoctorStrange 2 grosses $12.7 Million [₹ 97 Crs] in India 🇮🇳 for the opening weekend..5th highest market in International after Korea, UK, Mexico and Brazil,” his tweet read. These are early estimates and final figures are awaited.

Meanwhile, internationally the Sam Raimi directorial emerged as the biggest film this year globally to gross an incredible $450 million worldwide. In its domestic market, it scored a $185 million over the three-day opening weekend, which is the 11th biggest haul in the region.

The film continues the story of Cumberbatch’s Master of Mystic Arts and he and the Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) face a new threat, which is endangering not just the universe but the entire multiverse.

Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film also features numerous cameos that we will not reveal as you might not have seen the movie.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a mixed review. She wrote, “You may go universe to universe, forwards and backwards, to the 838th version of Doctor Strange or the 613th one (the two specifically identified here), one thing remains constant. Everywhere you go, Marvel will follow you. It may be the Multiverse of Madness (which it is), but it is above all the Multiverse of Marvel. Space continuum will only take you from one character to another, as many as you can cram into two hours of movie time.”