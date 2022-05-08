Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness box office collection Day 2: Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer reigns supreme, here’s how much it’s made till now

On the second day of its theatrical journey in India, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness grossed an additional Rs 26 crore as per Box Office India. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer had opened with Rs 27.50 crore, which is the fourth highest for any Hollywood film.

Thus, the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just two days. Clearly, the film’s numbers will grow on Sunday before seeing a drop Monday onwards. But judging by the response to the movie, it is going to be a while before it gets challenged by other films.

Directed by Sam Raimi and written by Michael Waldron, the film also features Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams in major roles.

The film has the titular Marvel superhero facing a new threat that is endangering all reality. Like No Way Home, it also deals with the multiverse, and has Strange travelling through different universes to face his foe.

Recently, Cumberbatch was asked by Indianexpress.com whether he would like to enter the multiverse in real-world. He said, “I think I wouldn’t like to… To be honest, I think there’s a lot going on in this universe (that) we need to sort out before disappearing into another. It would feel like running away from problems that are here. Life is complex enough, if there was a multiverse, I don’t want to know anything about it. I am very happy with this one.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a mixed review. She wrote, “Even in all those many universes though – in one sequence, Strange and America fly down a dizzying variety of them – the magic belongs to actual verses, captured in two books. One is the bad book (Darkhold), the other the book of ultimate good (Vishanti). Needless to say, a lot depends on who is holding it at what time.”