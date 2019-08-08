Doctor Strange director spellbound by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is still in awe of epic fantasy film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The second part of the SS Rajamouli-directed saga released in 2017 and the filmmaker continues to be under the impact of the Telugu language film’s visual effects.

Derrickson took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a clip from the film which was originally posted by a user.

The video shows the scene in which actor Prabhas’ Mahendra/Shivudu uses a coconut tree as a cannonball to catapult soldiers trying to breach the gates of Mahishmati.

Behold, India’s Baahubali 2! https://t.co/jY6kyQqMqt — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 7, 2019

“Behold, India’s Baahubali 2!” the director captioned the 57 second-long clip.

The first part, Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015.

The series also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tammanaah, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nassar.

The franchise went on to become a blockbuster, with The Conclusion grossing over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Scott Derrickson is set to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the follow-up to the 2016 film. It is slated to be released in 2021.