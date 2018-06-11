Benedict Cumberbatch: I’m bits of dust right now but would love to go back into playing Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange was last seen in Marvel film Avengers: Infinity War. Doctor Strange was last seen in Marvel film Avengers: Infinity War.

Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange may not be the most popular character in the Marvel Comics, but Benedict Cumberbatch has surely breathed life into the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After debuting as Doctor Strange in 2016, Benedict has ensured he becomes one of the most favourite superheroes in the battle against Thanos in this year’s blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. But, what complicates the matter is that Doctor Strange became one of the victims of Thanos’ finger-snapping universal destruction and he knew it had to be done as part of the “endgame”. So is Doctor Strange even going to be alive in the MCU moving forward? Who knows for sure, but either way Benedict expresses a desire to keep reprising his role if and when the opportunity comes.

During an interview with Deadline, the 41-year-old actor said given the ending of Infinity War, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is in a better position to reveal if his character will be seen in the next yet-to-be-titled Avengers film or not.

Benedict commented, “Oh, Strange? Just try to stop me. That’s all kind of lined up as far as I’m aware, but who knows? I mean, you know, the problem is, how does he get out of where he’s at. But that’s the only thing. I’m bits of dust at the moment as far as I understand. So you really have to ask Kevin Feige. But as far as wanting to do it, yeah, I would love to go back into that role.”

Though there is no guarantee regarding the character’s survival beyond Infinity War, there have been speculations surrounding Doctor Strange 2, although there have been no official announcements. But apart from all the conjecture, the important thing for Doctor Strange fans is that the actor would likely remain committed to the performance once he gets another opportunity.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App