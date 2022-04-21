Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness promo has an interesting callback to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 2. Watch

As Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness‘ release nears, the marketing and promotion machinery of Disney and Marvel is getting into full-swing. Amid the regular doling out of trailers, teasers and TV spots, there are tie-up with brands to create advertisements.

One such amusing TV ad from Tide’s laundry detergent is not only amusing but also has an Easter egg related to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. Raimi, also known for Evil Dead movies, is directing the Multiverse of Madness as well and making his MCU debut.

The ad features Wong (Benedict Wong) and Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation. No, Doctor Strange is not in the ad but his arrival is imminent. We can tell because when Wong mistakenly spills tuna melt on the Cloak, he immediately opens a portal to the Sanctum sanctorum’s laundry. But the Cloak for some reason escapes.

The mystical garment that allows Strange to fly like Aladdin’s magic carpet then leads Wong on a merry chase across New York. Wong tries to lure it to open portals but it evades and eventually ends up in a food truck of Joe’s Pizza Parlor. If you recall, Joe’s Pizza was the pizzeria Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker worked for a bit as we saw in the beginning of Spider-Man 2.

When Peter fails to deliver pizzas on time, he is fired by the owner of the pizzeria Mr Aziz (Aasif Mandvi).

This is a nice bit of callback for the fans of Raimi’s Spider-Man movies. While the first two films were received extremely well by critics and audiences, reception to the third film was mixed and Raimi had alleged interference from the studio Sony.

Raimi’s regular collaborator Bruce Campbell and star of Evil Dead franchise is also expected to appear in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness in a cameo. He also appeared in Raimi’s Spider-Man movies.