Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ leaks are true, hints Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld: ‘It’s all getting out’

Spider-Man: No Way Home officially introduced the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, looks like it will carry forward that to weirder directions.

Rob Liefeld, best known for creating the comic-book character Deadpool, seems to confirm those wild rumours about the movie. While speaking on The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff on YouTube, Liefeld seemed to imply that as Marvel is testing the movie with audiences, things are being leaked.

He said, “Here’s the deal you all know, I want to know — have either of you been caught trying to sneak into a screening of Doctor Strange 2? …They are testing the s*** out of this movie. The thing is, uh, they’re testing, it’s all getting out.”

Earlier, reports suggesting the film will introduce a multiversal Avengers team had been circulating. For instance, a blurry and low resolution image doing rounds on social media apparently showed Tom Cruise in a motion-capture suit. The assumption of man was that he is essaying an alternate reality version of Tony Stark in Doctor Strange 2.

Many others called the image bogus. But then, we have seen in the recent past that even blurry-looking leaked pictures purporting to be from the movie may end up revealing the truth.

Directed by Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange and brings back Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. As the title suggests, it deals with the Multiverse and, at the least, includes a darker, more evil version of Doctor Strange, Strange Supreme, similar to the one we saw in MCU animated series What If…?.

While Scott Derrickson had signed on to return as director from the original film, he had creative differences with Marvel, and Raimi, behind the uber-successful Spider-Man trilogy (starring Tobey Maguire) was recruited.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda will also appear in the film. Her return was set up by the post-credit scene of WandaVision’s ninth and final episode, in which she was able to project her astral form like Doctor Strange.