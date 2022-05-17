Doctor Strange actor Zara Phythian sentenced to 8 years in jail for sexually abusing minor girl

Zara Phythian, known for her role in the 2016 Marvel film Doctor Strange, has been sentenced to eight years in jail for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl, reported BBC News. Her husband Victor Marke was also found guilty of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl and has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.

BBC News quoted the judge Mark Watson as telling Phythian during the judgement, “Whilst you denied in cross-examination that you were besotted with Victor Marke, on the evidence I have heard I am in no doubt that your deviance was shaped by the influence that he had upon you from an early age.” The judge also said that Marke was the “driving force behind the abuse”.

Zara Phythian and her husband Victor Marke had 14 allegations of sexual activity with the then minor, from 2005 to 2008. The victim also claimed that the couple used to play a game of ‘dare’ with her, reported Nottinghamshire Post.

Phythian played the role of Brunette Zealot in Doctor Strange, which had actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role. She also starred in Accident Man 2 (2022) and Tribal Get Out Alive (2020).