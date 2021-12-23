scorecardresearch
Doctor Strange 2 trailer: Two Benedict Cumberbatchs and Wanda in full Scarlet Witch glory in this dark foray into the Multiverse

Marvel unveiled the new teaser for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 23, 2021 9:49:30 am
The new trailer for Doctor StrangeThe new trailer for Doctor Strange 2 has released (Photo: Marvel)

Marvel is charging ahead with their journey into the multiverse. The first teaser for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, a sequel to the 2016’s Doctor Strange, promises to be a far darker, and more ambitious foray into the alternate worlds, timelines that Loki and Spider Man: No Way Home explored in The Multiverse Of Madness. It is also a continuation of Doctor Strange’s recent appearance in No Way Home, where he changed reality to help Peter Parker. It will also elaborate on the role Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) will play after her story was established in Disney Plus show, WandaVision. While Strange seeks out Wanda to offer help with the multiverse, we later see her in full Scarlet Witch mode. Can she be the root of this trouble?

The teaser has a dark, gloomy and ominous tinge to it, quite unlike Marvel films. What’s adding to the intrigue is, that Doctor Strange  (Benedict Cumberbatch) will see a darker version of himself that had first appeared onscreen in the animated series What If. Apart from this, Baron Mordo’s determination to end his interference with magic, which we saw in Doctor Strange’s post-credit scene, is back in play. The trailer was originally released as the final post-credit scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Marvel has now released it online for fans.

Also Read |Spider-Man No Way Home movie review: Tom Holland and a host of villains entertain in messy threequel

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will release on May 6, 2022. Spider-Man: No Way Home, released on December 16.

