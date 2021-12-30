Does Doctor Strange 2 synopsis suggest Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme might lead the Avengers? Here’s what we know

The Avengers future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains uncertain, and we do not even know that the superheroes as a unit even exist now that Tony Stark and Steve Rogers are not around.

However, an official synopsis of the upcoming MCU movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness suggests that the titular superhero, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, may end up playing a more “central” role in the Avengers.

The synopsis comes courtesy of Marvel Studios’ Japanese site and was translated by a website called thecosmiccircus.com. Apart from explaining the film’s premise, the synopsis also calls Doctor Strange the “strongest magician of them all”.

It begins by saying that “The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers.”

The synopsis continues, “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called “the Multiverse.” To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange … Director Sam Raimi, who has expressed a unique world view, will captivate the whole world with overwhelming scale and unprecedented visual experience that will transcend time and space!”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailer was released recently, and it looks like a blast. It picks up directly after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Sorcerer Supreme had mistakenly ripped open the multiverse while performing a ritual at Tom Holland’s Spider-Man’s behest. Spidey wanted everybody in the universe to forget his real identity. However, due to Peter Parker’s interference, the spell went wrong and it appears Multiverse of Madness addresses that fallout.

A sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brings back Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. While Scott Derrickson had signed on to return as director from the original film, he had creative differences with Marvel, and Sam Raimi, the man behind the uber-successful Spider-Man trilogy (starring Tobey Maguire), was recruited.