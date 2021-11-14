Doctor Strange 2 undergoing ‘significant reshoots’. Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s MCU film in hot water?

The second movie in Doctor Strange series, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is undergoing “significant” reshoots, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The publication reports that the Sam Raimi directorial will shoot six days a week for the rest of the year, which is indeed significant as many movies can film their entire footage in that duration.

Reshoots are normal for such big-budget projects and often the reason is the director, editor, VFX artists, or the studio wanting a scene or two reshot to accommodate something that they did not anticipate or change the tone of the film to, for instance, make it funnier.

The duration reported by THR sounds too long to be minor. The film looks like it is in trouble and Marvel did not like the original cut.

2017’s Justice League, infamously, underwent extensive reshoots that changed the movie to a great degree. The film was panned and fans demanded the original cut of Zack Snyder, who had left the project midway. The film was finished by Joss Whedon, who was asked to inject humour into the film. When fans saw Zack Snyder’s Justice League earlier this year, they saw a radically different movie that was different in tone and style. It was received positively.

It is not clear how much of Multiverse of Madness is being reshot, but it does look like the film we will end up watching in theatres will be very different from Raimi’s original vision.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange and brings back Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. While Scott Derrickson had signed on to return as director from the original film, he had creative differences with Marvel, and Raimi, behind the uber-successful Spider-Man trilogy (starring Tobey Maguire) was recruited.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda will also appear in the film. Her return was set up by the post-credit scene of WandaVision’s ninth and final episode, in which she was able to project her astral form like Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.