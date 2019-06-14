Doctor Sleep trailer: Ewan McGregor battles a fresh set of demons in The Shining sequel

The trailer for Ewan McGregor starrer Doctor Sleep is out and its attempts to terrify the audience will most likely be successful. At least that is what it looks like after watching the first clip from the movie.

Doctor Sleep is a sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s widely regarded The Shining. Like Shining, Doctor Sleep is also based on the successful novel of the one and only Stephen King.

Doctor Sleep further elaborates on the journey of Dan Torrance, after the trauma he suffered as a child during his stay in the Overlook Hotel in the Shining. Over the years, Dan has learnt to embrace his past and sufferings and has fought a hard battle with his inner demons to find some amount of peace in life. However, things take a turn for the worse when he encounters a teenager called Abra with extrasensory powers. Together they band to fight off another set of devils. But the million dollar question remains, ‘Will they succeed?’

The versatile and talented Ewan McGregor plays the older Dan, while Kyliegh Curran portrays Abra. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Rose the Hat, head of the True Knot.

“I only met two or three people like us, they died. When I was a kid, I bumped into these things. I don’t know about magic. I always called it the Shining,” says Ewan’s Dan at one point in the clip.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much of the plot and has also thankfully not released too many visuals, probably wisely saving it for the big release. However, it does feed on The Shining mania as we catch snatches of the infamous twins and the corridor of The Overlook Hotel.

Directed by Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep is slated for a November 8 release in the US.