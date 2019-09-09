Doctor Sleep final trailer brings Dan Torrance back to Overlook Hotel

The final trailer for Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is out. The film is the sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s groundbreaking horror film The Shining and picks up the story of Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor), the kid in the original movie.

Just like The Shining, Doctor Sleep is also based on a Stephen King book of the same name, a sequel that elaborates on the ‘shine’ ability.

Dan, now a middle-aged man, never really recovered from the events at the Overlook. He comes across a special child called Abra, who has the same ‘shine’ gift he has, only far stronger. She, and many other kids like her, are being hunted by a group of sadistic vampire-like cultists called The True Knot who feed off the shine.

Rebecca Ferguson plays the role of Rose the Hat, the ruthless leader of the True Knot. While she looks the part, the promos so far are not doing a good job explaining the premise of the film, including the villains.

The final trailer finds Dan back at Overlook and rediscovering and confronting the demons (literal or otherwise) he experienced as a kid. Using Overlook as one of the film’s settings has also given Flanagan the chance to recreate some of the most iconic scenes from the original film, including the celebrated “Here’s Johnny” scene.

Doctor Sleep is also a homage to Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. Flanagan has had to walk a fine line between adapting the book and also connecting it to Kubrick’s cult horror film. Stephen King has repeatedly made it clear that he is not a fan of the original film and has often criticised it for multiple reasons.

Kyliegh Curran plays the role of Abra in the film. Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe, and Cliff Curtis play supporting roles in Doctor Sleep.

The film releases on November 8.