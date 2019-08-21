Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan confirms R-rating for Ewan McGregor starrer

Director Mike Flanagan on Wednesday announced that his upcoming film Doctor Sleep received an R-rating.

The movie, which is the follow-up to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 classic The Shining, earned the certification from Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) owing to its “disturbing and violent content”.

“‘DOCTOR SLEEP’ has officially been rated R by the MPAA for ‘disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity, and drug use.’ Sounds about right…” Flanagan wrote on Twitter.

The film will serve as the sequel to the screen adaptation of Stephen King’s book and Kubrick’s movie.

Published in 2013, Doctor Sleep is the sequel to King’s The Shining, which was adapted by Kubrick. The film starred Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

In the original movie, Nicholson starred as Jack Torrance, a writer who agrees to become the caretaker of the Overlook Hotel in Colorado during its off season. Duvall played his wife Wendy. Danny Lloyd played young Danny Torrance, Jack and Wendy’s son.

The sequel will follow an adult Danny Torrance (played by Ewan McGregor), who is battling alcoholism and dealing with the trauma of what happened to him as a child in the hotel.

Doctor Sleep, also featuring Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran, is scheduled to hit the screens on November 8.