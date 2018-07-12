Guardians of the Galaxy actor Djimon Hounsou now joins DC’s Shazam

Djimon Hounsou has joined the cast of Shazam as a sorcerer. Djimon Hounsou has joined the cast of Shazam as a sorcerer.

Actor Djimon Hounsou is the latest actor to join the cast of DC’s Shazam!, which stars Zachary Levi in the title role. The 54-year-old actor joins Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Adam Brody, Michelle Borth and Ross Butler in the project.

The movie will follow the comic superhero Shazam, a young boy who is given the ability to become an adult superhero in times of need with a single magic word.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hounsou will play the role of a sorcerer who gives young Billy Batson (played by Asher Angel) his powers. The part was originally attached to This is Us actor Ron Cephas Jones, but he evidently left the project due to a scheduling conflict.

Recently the first look of the character – which the fans had been waiting for – was revealed through EW. On speaking to the director regarding the suit’s design, Hounsou said, “I wanted to keep the shorter cape as a throwback to the original because that’s something that sets him apart from Superman or Batman. It makes him feel a bit more Golden Age superhero, which is the vibe I’m going for.”

The first look photo showed Zachery Levi suited up as Shazam while standing next to Jack Dylan Grazer, the young actor who plays Freddy Freeman in the film.

Hounsou is no stranger to superhero films, having earlier played Korath in the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He will also reprise the role in the upcoming Captain Marvel.

Directed by David F Sandberg, Shazam! will release on April 5 next year.

