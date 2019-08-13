Djimon Hounsou replaces Brian Tyree Henry in A Quiet Place sequel

Shazam! star Djimon Hounsou is replacing actor Brian Tyree Henry in the much-anticipated sequel to A Quiet Place.

Henry, who was in negotiations to star in the movie, left the project due to scheduling conflicts, reported Entertainment Weekly.

John Krasinski is returning to direct the still-untitled sequel with Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprising their roles.

Cillian Murphy is the new addition to the cast.

The sequel is scheduled to be released on March 20, 2020.

A Quiet Place, which was released last year, followed an isolated family of four forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

Krasinski directed and starred in the film, which grossed USD 340 million worldwide. He also wrote the screenplay with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

Plot details of the sequel are being kept under wraps.