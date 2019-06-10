Disney’s Aladdin crosses 600 million dollar mark

Disney’s live-action remake Aladdin has garnered over 600 million dollars at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. The film has earned 604.88 million dollars so far. This includes 232.38 million dollars in the domestic market (North America) and 372.50 million dollars overseas.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott as Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively. The movie also stars Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen.

Aladdin has divided critics. Some of the criticism went towards the computer-generated Genie, a character that was made iconic by Robin Williams in the original 1992 film. The movie was also criticised for lack of originality and being overlong.

Aladdin holds a 56 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being, “Aladdin retells its classic source material’s story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film two-and-a-half stars. She wrote, “It’s a decent enough effort, with Masooud as Aladdin and Scott as Jasmine matching up well for this fairytale in which a princess falls in love with a pauper and his monkey. Scott, who is of half Indian origin, is striking in her princess clothes inspired by Indian wear in vibrant colours, while Aladdin and his pet Abu make a friendly pair. The talented Kenzari though is perhaps too mild for the menacing Jafar, though since we are in the times we are, there is a suggestion of him being a victim of circumstances that leave power concentrated in the hands of people who are born right.”

“It is the magic carpet and Smith who steal the show. As the genie who can grant your any wish, he is the Smith of old, wacky, smooth and just having fun. The film brings out the fireworks and the drums when he is around. It tends to get a bit too much at times, with these the only scenes where Ritchie, more known for his action-driven crime films, letting himself go. However, if this genie means we may have this Smith around for a while more, bring it on,” she added.