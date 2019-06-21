Asrani, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sanjay Mishra join the voice cast of Disney’s The Lion King

After having announced that Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan will be voicing the characters of The Lion King Hindi’s Mufasa and Simba, Disney on Friday released further voice cast details regarding the live-action version of the animated classic.

A host of talented actors have come together to bring the Hindi version of The Lion King to life on the big screen. Ashish Vidyarthi is Scar, Shreyas Talpade is Timon, Sanjay Mishra is Pumbaa and the legendary Asrani is Zazu.

Looking at the cast, it seems safe to say that the makers have cast their actors well. Over the years, Ashish has played the perfect villain in Bollywood as well as in regional cinema. And according to the original story, the characters of Timon and Pumbaa are known for their comic flair, so casting Shreyas and Sanjay for the role seems apt as well. And who but the veteran Asrani to play the witty bird Zazu?

“The Lion King is a classic that epitomises Disney’s prowess of bringing heartwarming stories that are timeless and transcend generations. A quintessential story of a father and his son and their heartwarming relationship; it’s a tale of a pride of lions that will connect with audiences emotionally. The movie is a pioneering blend of live-action filmmaking techniques and state-of-the-art virtual reality technology never seen before on celluloid,” said Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

Helmed by actor-filmmaker Jon Favreau, who has previously directed blockbusters like Iron Man and The Jungle Book, The Lion King will release simultaneously in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 19.