Disney reveals first look of Mulan’s live-action remake

Disney’s Mulan is a live-action remake of the 1998 animated film. Disney’s Mulan is a live-action remake of the 1998 animated film.

Disney just unveiled the first look of its upcoming movie, Mulan, which stars American-Chinese actress, model and singer Liu Yifei in the titular role. In the photo, Liu Yifei can be seen posing with a sword in a red and white gown like the animated version of the iconic Disney character.

The actor will be seen portraying the role of a girl who disguises herself as a man in order to refrain his old father from joining the military to fight the invading Huns. The film is set in China during the Han dynasty. Mulan later went on to join the Imperial Army herself and saved China from the invaders. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the casting director saw 1000 candidates across five continents before zeroing in on Yifei.

The movie also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Gong Li and Jet Li. Directed by The Zookeeper’s Wife filmmaker Niki Caro, the movie will be filmed in New Zealand (Niki Caro’s home country) and China.

Production has begun on Disney’s live-action #Mulan! The film will open in U.S. theaters on March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/g8CiYoLHjZ — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 13, 2018

This live-action film will be based on the 1998 animated film Mulan, which grossed over 300 million dollars. It was also nominated for Golden Globe and Academy awards.

Producers on the Disney live-action remake include Jason T. Reed, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner. Executive producers are Barrie M. Osborne, Bill Kong and Tim Coddington. The film will release on March 27, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd