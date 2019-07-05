Disney removes casting couch blooper scene from Toy Story 2

Disney-Pixar has quietly removed a scene from its 1999 animated feature “Toy Story 2” that alluded to casting couch in the film industry.

The controversial scene was part of the blooper reel that played during the end credits and is now found to be missing from the latest home releases of film, reported The Wrap.

The scene featured the character Stinky Pete aka the Prospector who is caught talking salaciously to two Barbie dolls while stroking their hands.

“So you two are absolutely identical. You know, I’m sure I could get you a part in Toy Story 3,” Pete says in the clips.

When he realizes the camera is on him, he says, “I’m sorry are we back? Lovely time talking with you, yes, any time you’d like some tips on acting, I’d be happy to talk with you.”

The removal of the scene comes in the wake of the #MeToo movement which saw the downfall of Hollywood’s some of the most powerful men over the accusations of sexual misconduct.

Incidentally, the film was directed by Disney animation chief and Pixar co-founder John Lasseter.

He quit Disney in June last year after acknowledging that he had made the company’s staff feel “disrespected or uncomfortable” with unwanted hugs.

Allegations against Lasseter were unearthed in an investigation by The Hollywood Reporter which described a “pattern of alleged misconduct detailed by Disney/Pixar insiders.